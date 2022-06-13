Products
Tinvesta
Ranked #13 for today
Tinvesta
One swipe away from finding the new business partner
Matchmaking platform for startups and investors all over the world. The app enables investors and startups to find each other in the easiest way: create a profile - swipe - match
Investing
Social Networking
Community
Tinvesta
Tinvesta by
Tinvesta
Paweł Wojtasiński
Investing
Social Networking
Community
Paweł Wojtasiński
. Featured on June 13th, 2022.
Tinvesta
is not rated yet. This is Tinvesta's first launch.
9
1
#13
#13
