  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Tints and Shades
Tints and Shades
Ranked #20 for today

Tints and Shades

Generate lighter and darker variations of any color

Free
The Tints and Shades plugin is a personal project. It is the easiest way to generate lighter and darker variations of any colour. Perfect for states or to add to your design system.
Launched in Design Tools, Productivity, User Experience by
Tints and Shades
About this launch
Tints and Shades
Tints and ShadesGenerate lighter and darker variations of any color
0
reviews
15
followers
Tints and Shades by
Tints and Shades
was hunted by
Aanuoluwapo Sebiomo
in Design Tools, Productivity, User Experience. Made by
Aanuoluwapo Sebiomo
and
Seyi Oluwadare
. Featured on February 8th, 2023.
Tints and Shades
is not rated yet. This is Tints and Shades's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#107