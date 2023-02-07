Products
Tints and Shades
Ranked #20 for today
Tints and Shades
Generate lighter and darker variations of any color
The Tints and Shades plugin is a personal project. It is the easiest way to generate lighter and darker variations of any colour. Perfect for states or to add to your design system.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
by
Tints and Shades
About this launch
Tints and Shades
Generate lighter and darker variations of any color
Tints and Shades by
Tints and Shades
was hunted by
Aanuoluwapo Sebiomo
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Aanuoluwapo Sebiomo
and
Seyi Oluwadare
. Featured on February 8th, 2023.
Tints and Shades
is not rated yet. This is Tints and Shades's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#107
