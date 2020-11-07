Tint & Shade Generator 2.0

discussion
Michael Edelstone
MakerDesigner + neat person
Hi everyone! The Tint & Shade Generator is back with some great new features. As always, it generates precise tints and shades based on any hex color(s) you input. We take the math seriously so these should consistently match the output of Sass and PostCSS tints and shades. It's great for devs and others who want to take the guess work out of color handling. In addition to that base functionality you can now: 1) Share links of color palettes, since the URL adjusts once the form is submitted 2) Copy colors from the palette with a single click 3) Prepend a hashtag to the copied colors by toggling a switch 4) Use color shorthand (i.e. 123 instead of 112233) 5) Get alerted to errors like an empty text field or invalid entry Many thanks to the open-source community for their contributions this year. There's more to come in the future, so we'd love it if you starred us on GitHub and followed along. Enjoy! -Michael
