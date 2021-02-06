discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Quang Nguyen
Maker
Hello everyone, This is the first time I have shared my work here in ProductHunt, so that makes me feel both nervous and excited at the same time. Tinido is one of my side projects recently. At first, I had no plan to go this far, honestly, because there are tons of wonderful task manager and to-do list apps out there. As a software engineer, I spent a lot of my time with GitHub, and I love the tiny green dots in its contribution calendar. And I felt that feature gives motivation for its user to contribute more and more. Then, I came up with an idea to build a personal task manager app that shows the user activities in a similar way. Then, during the development, the feature list has been grown more and more. And I named the app Tinido with a slogan: "Do tiny things". I hope that this app can manage small tasks and encourage users to complete these smalls steps continuously. Then, I kept fixing the issues, adding the features I think are necessary. Until now, The following is the list of features that I have completed so far. - Create task lists with your most important to-dos - View, edit and manage tasks - Add tags, notes to any task - Set due date, reminder, and priority - Search and sort tasks inside a list - See your weekly and monthly activities - Get and be able to spread inspirational quotes for motivation - UI/UX for adding tasks and managing tasks are intuitive - Support both light and dark mode - Group the today-due-date tasks into a "Today" list Then, again, honestly, I published it on App Store for several months, and its download number is not impressive. I think the main reason is that the market for a task manager app is already saturated. Hope that is correct because if not, otherwise, the app quality is so-so. ^^ For makers who are interested in the tools to build the app. - Design: Sketch - Front-end: Swift (a native iOS app) - Back-end: AWS Amplify - Landing page: Vue hosting on Netlify (this is handled by my friend, not by me). This is one of my side projects, so if you ask me about its future plan, I don't have a specific answer. If it does not get enough interest (counted by the downloads), I am going to leave it there on App Store for free downloads. Thank you for reading, and have a good day!
Share