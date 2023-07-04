Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Tini.fyi
Tini.fyi
Cut the clutter with our easy to use short URL platform
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Tini.fyi: Simplify URLs, Protect Privacy, and Share with Ease. No ads, tracking, or clutter. Lightning-fast redirects. Custom aliases. User-friendly and reliable.
Launched in
Productivity
Privacy
Developer Tools
by
Tini.fyi
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
Tini.fyi
Cut the clutter with our easy to use short URL platform.
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Tini.fyi by
Tini.fyi
was hunted by
Suresh Chaudhary
in
Productivity
,
Privacy
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Suresh Chaudhary
. Featured on July 4th, 2023.
Tini.fyi
is not rated yet. This is Tini.fyi's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report