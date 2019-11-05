Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Tines

Tines

Security automation platform for high-demand security teams

Tines provides a platform that allows high-demand information security teams automate their repetitive manual tasks.
Tines is easing the pressure on cybersecurity teams with the help of automationOur Start-up of the Week is Tines, a security automation firm that allows cybersecurity teams to automate their manual workloads. Prior to setting up Tines early last year, co-founder and CEO Eoin Hinchy worked on getting two engineering degrees, a master's degree in security and forensic computing from Dublin City University and an MBA from Imperial College London.
Cybersecurity automation startup Tines scores $4.1M Series A led by Blossom CapitalTines, a Dublin-based startup that lets companies automate aspects of their cybersecurity, has raised $4.1 million in Series A funding. Leading the round is Blossom Capital, the venture capital firm co-founded by ex-Index Ventures and LocalGlobe VC Ophelia Brown. Founded in February 2018 by ex-eBay...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment