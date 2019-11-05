Tines is easing the pressure on cybersecurity teams with the help of automation

Our Start-up of the Week is Tines, a security automation firm that allows cybersecurity teams to automate their manual workloads. Prior to setting up Tines early last year, co-founder and CEO Eoin Hinchy worked on getting two engineering degrees, a master's degree in security and forensic computing from Dublin City University and an MBA from Imperial College London.