Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → TinderBot

TinderBot

A chat bot to help you deicide what way you should swipe

get it

If you are single this valentine's day try upping your swiping game with this bot that takes into account the science behind online dating, based on a study published by Queen Mary University London.

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Saksham Sharda
Saksham Sharda
Makers
Saksham Sharda
Saksham Sharda
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Saksham Sharda
Saksham ShardaMaker@sakshamsharda · Creative Director @ Outgrow.co
If you are single this valentine's day try upping your swiping game with this bot that takes into account the science behind online dating, based on a study published by Queen Mary University London.
Upvote ·