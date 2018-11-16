Tinder Swipe Surge

During a Swipe Surge, activity is up to 15x higher! And with that many more people at the party, your match-making potential is increased by 250%, which means you’ll also spark up a new convo with a cutie 33% faster — so keep your witty banter, and your phone charged.
Aaron O'Leary
Tinder just announced a new feature called Swipe Surge. It's built around the idea of an influx of people at live events, sports events etc, when your at one, turn on your push notifications and if you participate in the swipe surge you will automatically get bumped to the front of the line, increasing your chances of matches 👯♀️
