Tinder's Spring Break Mode lets college students swipe ahead of vacation

Tinder users heading to a warm locale for spring break will be able to start swiping on potential matches ahead of time, in Tinder's first foray into event-based matchmaking. Tinder's Spring Break Mode is a new feature for college-student users launching this week, which will let Tinder U users check off where they're going for spring break, then swipe on other college students who are traveling to the same destination.