TinAid
TinAid
The #1 App for Tinnitus sufferers
iPhone
Health and Fitness
+ 2
#3 Product of the Day
Today
People who suffer from tinnitus are often overlooked. This app creates a temporary relief from the constant ear ringing. TinAid includes masking sounds, a specially built tinnitus frequency matcher and much more.
Available on App Store for Iphone & Ipad.
an hour ago
