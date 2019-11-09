Log InSign up
TinAid

The #1 App for Tinnitus sufferers

#3 Product of the DayToday
People who suffer from tinnitus are often overlooked. This app creates a temporary relief from the constant ear ringing. TinAid includes masking sounds, a specially built tinnitus frequency matcher and much more.
Available on App Store for Iphone & Ipad.
