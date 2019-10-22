Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
TinaCMS
TinaCMS
Open source editing tool-kit for react based sittes
Web App
Design Tools
+ 3
Tina is an open-source, editing toolkit for React-based sites — Gatsby & Next.js.
Tina is not a CMS, in the traditional sense. Instead, it gives your site real-time editing abilities. Less of a WordPress experience and more like a Squarespace experience.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment
Send