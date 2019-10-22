Log InSign up
TinaCMS

Open source editing tool-kit for react based sittes

Tina is an open-source, editing toolkit for React-based sites — Gatsby & Next.js.
Tina is not a CMS, in the traditional sense. Instead, it gives your site real-time editing abilities. Less of a WordPress experience and more like a Squarespace experience.
