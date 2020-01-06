Discussion
Adam Pietrasiak
Maker
Hello folks, I'm Adam, the person behind Timpler app! Don't let all the sarcastic "New Year - New Me" memes discourage you from setting ambitious goals. Bringing order to our daily chaotic days is possible. I was struggling with organizing my days just like many of us do. I've built Timpler so that there's a simple tool that lets me better organize my tasks and encourage me to do "one more thing" every day. It has helped me a lot and so I'm making it available to the public so everyone can benefit. I'm here to listen to all your feedback and ideas for getting more and more productive. I'm dedicated to building a tool that will make all of us 1% better each day and I hope you'll join that adventure.
