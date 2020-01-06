  1. Home
Timpler

The smart assistant that helps in planning a day

Timpler is a task manager with a perfect balance between simplicity and power.
Its delightful design helps you better collect your thoughts throughout the day, organize tasks and schedule work to do in the upcoming days.
Hello folks, I'm Adam, the person behind Timpler app! Don't let all the sarcastic "New Year - New Me" memes discourage you from setting ambitious goals. Bringing order to our daily chaotic days is possible. I was struggling with organizing my days just like many of us do. I've built Timpler so that there's a simple tool that lets me better organize my tasks and encourage me to do "one more thing" every day. It has helped me a lot and so I'm making it available to the public so everyone can benefit. I'm here to listen to all your feedback and ideas for getting more and more productive. I'm dedicated to building a tool that will make all of us 1% better each day and I hope you'll join that adventure.
