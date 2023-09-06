Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Timkee
Timkee

Timkee

Minimalist Jira tracker for MacOS

Free
Embed
Minimalist Jira Tracker for MacOS: Adjust, edit, & remove time logs. No more tab-switching; authorize & access tickets swiftly on your status bar. No extra data stored for privacy!
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Menu Bar Apps
 by
Timkee
Tetrisly
Tetrisly
Ad
Everything you need to build a Design System
About this launch
Timkee
TimkeeMinimalist Jira tracker for MacOS
0
reviews
7
followers
Timkee by
Timkee
was hunted by
Fabian Zag
in Productivity, Task Management, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
Fabian Zag
,
Manuel Lukas
and
Tobias Wenz
. Featured on September 7th, 2023.
Timkee
is not rated yet. This is Timkee's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-