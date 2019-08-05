Discussion
Benedict
Hey Product Hunters! I made this app called Timist for the iPhone 📱 I wanted an app that lets you track your time on a bunch of different projects while using a session system like Pomodoro, with its 25min sessions and 5min breaks. So that’s exactly what I built. What else?: - Set up sessions and breaks individually for every timer (with whatever interval you want - 25min, 40min, 12min?, or just disable it) ⏱ - Longer breaks: take a longer break every 2, 3 or 15 sessions - whatever suits you - Beautiful analytics right in the app 📊 - Privacy first: all your data is just on your device - Thumb friendly navigation: iPhones are getting bigger and in Timist you can still control everything with one hand 👍 You can get a free trial right in the app - and there’s a lot more to come in the next months. Let me know what you think! 🙂
