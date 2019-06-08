Reviews
Teon Ooi
Do you do workout every day and want to track time that you spent on each one? Do you want to count how many time did you spent while working today or maybe count the time of some tasks in your daily work? Are you looking for a powerful stopwatch and time tracker app that can be with you every day to let you make more tasks in less time and organize your time to be more productive? If your answer is yes, then you will have to download and install Timink – Free Time Tracker on your Android smartphone or tablet because it is the best stopwatch app for you right now. We know that time is the most valuable thing in our lives and we should never spend most of it doing nothing because doing such thing will let us spend much time without reaching our dreams and that’s why we developed Timink especially for people who care about their time. This new app will help you to track any task you are doing right now and know exactly how many time did you spent on each task to organize your time and be more productive doing your daily tasks. So, download Timink, the free attendance app and let us know about any bugs, questions, feature requests or any other suggestions.
