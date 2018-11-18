Timezone.email

This Google Chrome extensions make it easy to communicate time across multiple timezones.
Reviews
- Pros:
Helpful when you deal with multiple timezonesCons:
Nothing yet
Very useful if you have to send mail to different timezones.Paul Boldijar has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Cosmin RusuMaker@cosmin_rusu
Hi all! This is my second launched product, after https://recruitt.me. It happened a lot of times that I had to schedule meeting with people in different timezones. We want the easiness of communicating the time in our timezone, and let the other person convert in their timezone. The other person might convert that time to their timezone, but might propose something else, in their timezone, and this happens over and over again. I built this tool to solve this problem.
Upvote Share·