Home
→
Product
→
Timezone Cat
Timezone Cat
AI-powered Chat bot for automatic time conversions.
All you need to do is mention your intended time, such as 'tomorrow at 9 AM', and I'll automatically tell your teammates what that time corresponds to in their local time zones.
Launched in
Slack
Global Nomad
Bots
by
Timezone Cat
About this launch
Timezone Cat
AI-powered Chat bot for automatic time conversions.
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Timezone Cat by
Timezone Cat
was hunted by
Sangrak Choi
in
Slack
,
Global Nomad
,
Bots
. Made by
Sangrak Choi
. Featured on July 9th, 2023.
Timezone Cat
is not rated yet. This is Timezone Cat's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report