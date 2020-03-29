Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Paul van der Laan
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! I started working on TimeWorks with the idea to make a light-weight, easy-to-use and clean timesheet app. There are many timesheet apps, but none of them were exactly what I was looking for. I am a computer science student and I am always looking for an interesting project to work on. One of my goals has always been to publish an app on the App Store. Therefore, I decided to start working on my own timesheet app. At first for myself and published it later on the App Store. Now, it is exciting to see that the app is being used by others! All feedback, suggestions and tips are appreciated!
UpvoteShare