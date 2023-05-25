Products
Home
→
Product
→
Timestamp Genius
Timestamp Genius
Elevate Youtube viewer experience with automated timestamps
Automatically creates timestamps/chapters for long youtube videos using AI. So users can skip to the content they want to see without having to painfully watch through whole VODS or stream replays.
Launched in
Video Streaming
YouTube
by
Timestamp Genius
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"would love feedback, feature suggestions etc! reach out to me on @techrfren on IG"
The makers of Timestamp Genius
About this launch
Timestamp Genius
Elevate Youtube Viewer Experience with Automated Timestamps!
0
reviews
2
followers
Timestamp Genius by
Timestamp Genius
was hunted by
Aj ☺ Joobandi
in
Video Streaming
,
YouTube
. Made by
Aj ☺ Joobandi
Featured on May 25th, 2023.
Timestamp Genius
is not rated yet. This is Timestamp Genius's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#64
Week rank
#242
