  1. Home
  2.  → TimerO

TimerO

Countdown timer with a different look for Shopify

TimerO app is an app to increase your store’s sales rate with urgency and scarcity.
When it comes to growing your sales, conversion rates are vital. It is important to optimize your product page for higher conversion rate. TimerO can help you to achieve that.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Abdullah Saad
Abdullah Saad
Maker
Hi, this is Abdullah from Program Lab. We are a small team working on developing solutions for @shopify merchants 🙂 TimerO is a our latest product. Super excited for our first launch in Product Hunt 🙂
Upvote (1)Share
Shohidul Islam
Shohidul Islam
Nice looking different countdown timer for shopify store.
Upvote (1)Share
Moin Uddin
Moin Uddin
I am Moin Uddin, former colleague of Abdullah Saad. We worked together in multiple projects and he is a great problem solver and reliable team player. If you have a shopify store and looking forward to use some timer to create urgency on your customers, this is a very good app. It's design is modern and exclusive, backend is strong and I hope you will get a very good support from the maker.
UpvoteShare