Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Abdullah Saad
Maker
Hi, this is Abdullah from Program Lab. We are a small team working on developing solutions for @shopify merchants 🙂 TimerO is a our latest product. Super excited for our first launch in Product Hunt 🙂
Upvote (1)Share
Nice looking different countdown timer for shopify store.
Upvote (1)Share
I am Moin Uddin, former colleague of Abdullah Saad. We worked together in multiple projects and he is a great problem solver and reliable team player. If you have a shopify store and looking forward to use some timer to create urgency on your customers, this is a very good app. It's design is modern and exclusive, backend is strong and I hope you will get a very good support from the maker.
UpvoteShare