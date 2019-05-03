Log InSign up
TimeR Machine

Create timers for plans, run them and remind you one by one.

You can construct personalized, multi-stage timer plans and focus more on the tasks rather than manual timer configurations.
It's perfect for the situations where you need complex timing and reminding.

Dewey Reed
Dewey Reed · Independent Android Developer
I developed this app for myself two years ago and then realized that it might help more people. After two years of learning and developing, I'm ready to share it with you guys. I hope you like it. 😉
