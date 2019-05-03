TimeR Machine

You can construct personalized, multi-stage timer plans and focus more on the tasks rather than manual timer configurations.
It's perfect for the situations where you need complex timing and reminding.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Dewey ReedMaker@dewey_reed · Independent Android Developer
I developed this app for myself two years ago and then realized that it might help more people. After two years of learning and developing, I'm ready to share it with you guys. I hope you like it. 😉
Upvote Share·