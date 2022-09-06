Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Timer 2.0
Timer 2.0
Timer is one browser extension to stat site visits and time
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Timer is a browser extension/addon via chrome, edge & firefox to help you stat visits and time you spent on each site of everyday.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Time Tracking
+1 by
Timer (relaunch)
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Timer (relaunch)
Timer is one browser extension to stat site visits and time.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Timer 2.0 by
Timer (relaunch)
was hunted by
VictorZZZ
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Time Tracking
. Made by
VictorZZZ
. Featured on September 6th, 2022.
Timer (relaunch)
is not rated yet. This is Timer (relaunch)'s first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#47
Report