  1. Home
  2.  → TimePie

TimePie

Time awareness when time flies

Whether you're focused-in or zoned-out, TimePie notifies you of the current time at regular intervals, making sure you're keeping time in check. It also visualizes the intervals as shrinking pie slices that change color when the time is almost up.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment