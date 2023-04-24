Products
Home
→
Product
→
Timemate
Timemate
Simple scheduling with people across timezones.
Timemate saves your mates' names and locations to create a personalized, at-a-glance world clock. 🌎 Need to schedule something for next week? Simply adjust the time in schedule mode to find what works for your entire team. 📅
Launched in
Remote Work
by
Timemate
About this launch
Timemate
Simple scheduling with people across timezones.
Timemate by
Timemate
was hunted by
Ntim Yeboah
in
Remote Work
. Made by
Ntim Yeboah
,
Rob Preston
,
Jon Robinson
,
Marta "Holly" Hollingsworth
,
Pepe Garcia
,
Ceci Olivera
and
Javier Martinez
. Featured on April 25th, 2023.
Timemate
is not rated yet. This is Timemate's first launch.
