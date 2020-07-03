Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Christos
Maker
Hello, Product Hunters! 👋 After a lot of hard work, I am excited to launch Timelog, a time tracking app for your habits! 💡 The idea behind Timelog In the process of improving my daily routine and changing my habits for the better, I found that the 'traditional' habit tracking approach of ticking a box each day was not enough for me. I wanted to see how much time I spent on each habit so I can adjust accordingly. And so I decided to build an app to do just that! I've been using Timelog to track my habits while building it, and I can see I've spent way too much time coding the past month compared to other habits such as exercise and reading! So I'm aiming to spend more time on other habits I want to stick with, and I'm hoping Timelog will help you as well! ❓ Why track your habits? Tracking your habits is a simple and effective way to stick with your habits for good. Atomic Habits by James Clear, a best-selling book on developing habits, highlights the following benefits of habit tracking: - It reminds you to act - It motivates you to continue - It provides immediate satisfaction ⏱️ Why Timelog? In addition to tracking your habits, Timelog also allows you to set daily, weekly, or monthly goals so you can be even more motivated to stick with your habits and get things done. Moreover, Timelog shows you an overview of how much time you spend on each habit so you can make changes to improve yourself. For example, this could be deciding to spend as much time writing as you do for reading or spending more time doing outdoor activities as opposed to indoor ones. 🙏 Thank you for your time! I'd be happy to answer any questions you might have and would love any feedback!
UpvoteShare