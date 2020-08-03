Discussion
Robert Williams
Maker
Hey hunters, creator of Timeline Manager here! I made this little Windows program because conventional adblockers were just not up to task of removing unwanted posts, not just ads from my Facebook profile. I would spend way too much time arguing with people who can’t be reasoned with, which was detrimental to my wellbeing. Simply put, it is exhausting both physically and mentally. Timeline Manager has a simple but effective keyword-based filtering. It will collapse the posts that contain the keywords you set. If your curiosity ever gets the better of you, simply expand the hidden post and have at it:) To some extent, it will also recognize keywords inside images, but that feature is still being improved and developed further. 2020 is proving to be a very turbulent year and I hope Timeline Manager can make our online social spaces a little bit friendlier and les polluted with malicious influencers and otherwise toxic people.
