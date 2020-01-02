Discussion
The start of the new year is a great time to begin reducing stress and consider potential distractions. That’s why I’m delighted to announce I’m launching my time anxiety reducing Mac app called Timeless today! 🚀 Timeless replaces the standard clock with a more subtle time indicator. It’s been tested for months, got encouraging comments on Reddit and the beta was even featured in FastCompany’s ‘best new apps of 2019’. The clock can be a distraction for me. It imposes stress and distracts me while I try to get work done and sometimes even when I’m trying to relax. If you’re anything like me, these will sound familiar: 10.00: "Only 10 am?? It feels like I’ve been doing nothing." 11.30: "Better not start something new, it’ll be lunch soon." 14.00: "Sheesh this day is never going to end…" 16.00: "It’s already 4 pm?? I did nothing today and it’s too late to start now." Showing Timeless' indicator instead of the actual time stops the clock from affecting my mood. I no longer start watching YouTube videos when it's 11.45 for example. 😅 Here's how that works. I setup a bunch of ranges from 8 am tot 12 pm, 12 pm to 3 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm for example. Timeless indicates the range the current time is in between. Say it's 11.45 am, then it shows the 8 am to 12 pm range. Instead of thinking: "Oh it's almost lunch, better start watching YouTube videos instead of sending this email", I just start on the email. Timeless been in my menu bar since I created the first, rough version and I can’t imagine not using it anymore. Used in conjunction with reminders and my calendar, it keeps me from glancing at the clock whenever I’m at my Mac. For me, that’s a huge stress reducer and I’d love to know if it works for you too! 😊 Photo in header by Filip Zrnzević on Unsplash
