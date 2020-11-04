Timefibers
Automatic time and productivity tracker powered by AI
Vladislav Ragunovich
Hey PH 👋🏽 I’m Vladislav. Software Engineer and Indie Hacker 🤓. Last year I was working on apps and website tracking tool for myself that shows me how much time I spent on different activities and projects . I know that there are many alternatives but I didn’t find an app that suites for me because some of them didn’t have automatic categorization, some of them has old design or complex UI. I have a lot of work to do and some things may not work correctly but most stuff should work pretty well. I'll be watching this thread so please feel free to post your thoughts, feedback, and ideas!
