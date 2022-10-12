Products
Timeclock.Kiwi
Timeclock.Kiwi
A cloud time clock system
A cloud time clock system that allows you to use any touch screen device to clock in and out. Tracks jobs, tasks and materials used.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Tech
by
Timeclock.Kiwi
About this launch
Timeclock.Kiwi
A cloud time clock system
Timeclock.Kiwi by
Timeclock.Kiwi
was hunted by
Loic Joachim
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Tech
. Made by
Loic Joachim
. Featured on October 12th, 2022.
Timeclock.Kiwi
is not rated yet. This is Timeclock.Kiwi's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#115
