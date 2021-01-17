  1. Home
  2.  → Timecap

Timecap

An app to track your habits and reach your goals

Android
iPhone
Productivity
#5 Product of the DayToday
Habit tracker that helps you improve your life & reach goals
What can Timecap do?
⏱️ Time tracker – set a timer for anything you want to track
✅ Check off activities – quick & easy way to mark things done
5️⃣ Counter – count how many times you do an activity
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
João Gonçalves
Hunter
Engineer @ Blloc
At the start of 2021 I was searching for a tool that would let me hold myself accountable for the good habits I wanted to create in my life. After a huge search, I landed on Timecap. I'm happy to report that the habits I set for myself (exercise, reading, waking up early, practicing piano) are still going strong 💪 Timecap is beautifully designed, and full of functionality (while managing to remain simple to use, which is rare). It was a no brainer for me to buy the paid version
Share