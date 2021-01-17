Timecap
An app to track your habits and reach your goals
João Gonçalves
Engineer @ Blloc
At the start of 2021 I was searching for a tool that would let me hold myself accountable for the good habits I wanted to create in my life. After a huge search, I landed on Timecap. I'm happy to report that the habits I set for myself (exercise, reading, waking up early, practicing piano) are still going strong 💪 Timecap is beautifully designed, and full of functionality (while managing to remain simple to use, which is rare). It was a no brainer for me to buy the paid version
