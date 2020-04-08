Timebase gives a 360-degree view of the company.
- Easy to use time tracker
- Revenue and other key finances combined in dashboards
- Track you receivables in real time
- Automatically issue invoices.
1-min intro: https://youtu.be/ChaQwN8s_qE
Marina Skripnik
👋 Hi all, Timebase team is here :) Timebase helps you manage all your company operations online from your computer or mobile phone without constant switching to multiple tools or excels. It is tailored made for lawyers, consulting, IT, creative and other professional services companies. We know that there are plenty of time trackers competitors. But they all have drawbacks - either there is no all-in-one feature, or too complicated to use. With Timebase it’s possible to ✔️ track all your project finances in real-time; ✔️ automatically issue invoices and track their status, as well as see and manage receivables for every individual client in the organization; ✔️ monitor all company operations in an easy-to-use dashboard, which automatically shows detailed information on the company revenue and profit, number of billable hours, utilization of employees and other key metrics. We are always working under tool improvement and have just recently rolled out a new feature - staffing planning. That helps managers plan staffing of their employees on projects and identify who is overstaffed or understaffed in the organization. We believe that with Timebase, companies can cut up to 20% of their cost and optimize finances. Check it out and I'm glad to answer any questions!
