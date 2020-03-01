Time Zone Converter
Calculate exact time anywhere in the world across time zones
Anton Skorniakov
Maker
Hi! I’m 🤵 with my brother 👨💻 constantly work with overseas clients and arranging time for calls sometimes becomes very complicated. Time shifts like +7.5 hours are hard to calculate in mind. Client’s city may suddenly start experiencing daylight saving time… We decided that’s enough! 🤯 We have to make the most simple time zone converter ever! Тo sooner said than done. ✅ Meet the 🌎 Time Zone Converter! The most simple tiny app for calculating exact time anywhere in the world across time zones. 📣 Any feedback is welcome!
