Time Zone Converter

Calculate exact time anywhere in the world across time zones

Beautiful macOS and Windows apps for calculating exact time anywhere in the world across time zones. It can be used as the world clock to see the current time around the world. Perfect for calculating conference call time with remote client or team.
Hi! I’m 🤵 with my brother 👨‍💻 constantly work with overseas clients and arranging time for calls sometimes becomes very complicated. Time shifts like +7.5 hours are hard to calculate in mind. Client’s city may suddenly start experiencing daylight saving time… We decided that’s enough! 🤯 We have to make the most simple time zone converter ever! Тo sooner said than done. ✅ Meet the 🌎 Time Zone Converter! The most simple tiny app for calculating exact time anywhere in the world across time zones. 📣 Any feedback is welcome!
