This is the latest launch from Sup Bot
See Sup Bot’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Time wasted in Meetings
Time wasted in Meetings
Check how much time you invested in meetings
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The app will help you find the time you wasted while attending meetings and what you could have done with that time instead.
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Remote Work
by
Sup Bot
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Sup Bot
A slack bot for holidays and standups
0
reviews
62
followers
Follow for updates
Time wasted in Meetings by
Sup Bot
was hunted by
Vivek Kumar
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Vivek Kumar
,
Jaskaran Singh
and
Ameena Shad
. Featured on April 6th, 2023.
Sup Bot
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 15th, 2022.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
