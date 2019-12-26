Time Progress
francesco marassi
Maker
Hey Makers! I made this Chrome extension some months ago to motivate myself to do more with the time that we have in our life and don't waste it in useless things. And... it worked! ✨ I have lots of new projects that I'm currently doing and I think that this was my best year as a maker. The constant reminder that the year was ending one day at a time everytime I opened a new tab has motivated me to do something better with my time. Since it's almost the end of the year I decided to post this extension here, as I think it could be useful to some of you too 🚀
