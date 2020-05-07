Time Lines
Discussion
Mathieu Dutour
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! I'm thrilled to present to you my new app: Time Lines. I'm always forgetting what's the time difference between me and my family when I'm traveling, or with the people I work with. There are tools for it already but I realized I don't actually care about the time difference, I just want to know what the time of the day there (is it morning? Night time? etc.) With Time Lines you can quickly tell what's the time of the day anywhere in the world. A time line rise and set with the sun (real sunrise and sunset times in the location!) by default but you can set custom times if you want to show working hours for example. Tbh I'm having so much fun dragging the dot on a time line and seeing it move on all the others as well. I can spend 10min doing just that haha Hope you find it as useful as I do, let me know what you think! Cheers Mathieu PS: it's all open source
Congratulations on the launch! ;) i really need this. Downloading it!
