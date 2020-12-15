discussion

Kseniya Papova
Founder of IT Band Systems
Hello, Product Hunters! Kseniya Papova, CEO and co-founder of Timbo here! In this difficult remote pandemic time my team and I have been working really hard on Timbo to launch our Agile Collaboration Platform for a new remote reality. The idea of creating this tool was born with the transition to remote work in March 2020. Like many of you we use the Agile framework, and it appears difficult to engage and speak the team up through daily standups, retrospectives and other agile meetings online. It was hard to manage the team's attention remotely, people were constantly distracted by messengers, other “more urgent” tasks and just a news feed on their smartphones. Ordinary video conferencing tools and collaboration white boards didn't solve the problem of active involvement, so… Timbo was born not to let team engagement be locked down. Our platform digitized agile meetings with focus on interactivity. It provides out of the box interactive exercises and guided facilitation for all agile events like daily standups and retrospectives, as well as icebreakers, team mood check, involvement tracker and many other features that will replace dozens of tools for Scrum Masters, and will make every online meeting for the team something interesting and exciting! Working remotely is a new reality, so let's not whine, but adapt and take advantage of it! Timbo is ready to provide you with a free trial so that you can try a whole new way of agile collaboration in your online meetings and feel the boost of teammates participation! Visit our web-site: https://timboretro.com/ Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company... If any questions, make sure to contact me via email: kseniya.papova@timboretro.com My inbox is open for your feedback and impressions! Enjoy!
