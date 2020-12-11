discussion
Fedor Tyurin
Makerenable:Banking CTO & co-founder
Hi everyone! I’m CTO at Enable Banking, the company behind Tilisy API. We want Open Banking to be available and easy to use for everyone, especially developers. That's why we've opened Tilisy API and happy if you are using it whether you are building something for your own use, a hobby project or a future unicorn. We’d love to hear your feedback and happy to answer questions!
Awesome. Can't wait to try it out
@henrikhelenius great to hear! thanks!
Great API from an awesome team - keep it up Fedor! If you're working on a fintech, you must give this a try.
Good product. Much needed!