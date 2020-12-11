  1. Home
Tilisy API

Free access to European bank accounts for developers

Tilisy API provides a developer-friendly way to access bank accounts transactions and balances. The data is retrieved through official APIs (aka Open banking APIs). Live in FI, SE, EE, LT (and soon more). And it’s free for bank accounts linked by developers.
Fedor Tyurin
Hi everyone! I’m CTO at Enable Banking, the company behind Tilisy API. We want Open Banking to be available and easy to use for everyone, especially developers. That's why we've opened Tilisy API and happy if you are using it whether you are building something for your own use, a hobby project or a future unicorn. We’d love to hear your feedback and happy to answer questions!
Henrik HeleniusCo-founder at Droppe
Awesome. Can't wait to try it out
Fedor Tyurin
@henrikhelenius great to hear! thanks!
Matas
Great API from an awesome team - keep it up Fedor! If you're working on a fintech, you must give this a try.
Fedor Tyurin
@satam thanks you!
Mokhtar Bacha
Good product. Much needed!
