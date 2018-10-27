Tilespace is a mind bending puzzle for iPhone similar to a Rubik's cube but on a 2D surface of a doughnut. Restore the order in some parallel 2D universe by matching color patterns of tiles and their central parts. All you need to do is just to slide a master tile (one with the arrows) by swiping anywhere on the screen.
- Pros:
The game is intelligent and funCons:
Have no found yet
The game is good for all agesSergey Aityan has used this product for one week.
Roman SeleznovMaker@tilespacegame · Game Developer / Designer
Hello, this game offers you a serious but fair challenge.
