Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Tileshade
Tileshade
Game about colours. Made with colours.
iPhone
Board Games
+ 3
Tileshade is a game about colours that is made with colours. Enjoy the meditation-like relaxing experience while improving your ability to quickly find different shade colours.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
23 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Nikita Melentjevs
Maker
I have had a lot of joy while developing and designing this game. I really hope people can have some fun and relax while playing it.
Upvote
Share
17 hours ago
Anna
Simple, yet very entertaining and fun game. Props for nice design. Really enjoyed it!
Upvote
Share
16 hours ago
Send