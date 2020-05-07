  1. Home
  2.  → Tileshade

Tileshade

Game about colours. Made with colours.

Tileshade is a game about colours that is made with colours. Enjoy the meditation-like relaxing experience while improving your ability to quickly find different shade colours.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Nikita Melentjevs
Nikita Melentjevs
Maker
I have had a lot of joy while developing and designing this game. I really hope people can have some fun and relax while playing it.
UpvoteShare
Anna
Anna
Simple, yet very entertaining and fun game. Props for nice design. Really enjoyed it!
UpvoteShare