Home
Product
Tiled for Google Chrome
Tiled for Google Chrome
Bring order and harmony to your workspace
Forget about generic presets—Tiled understands that workspace layouts are as unique as the individuals using them. That's why Tiled takes an intuitive approach to help you create your workspace layout.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
by
Tiled for Google Chrome
About this launch
Tiled for Google Chrome
Bring order and harmony to your workspace
Tiled for Google Chrome by
Tiled for Google Chrome
was hunted by
Sylvester Wilmott
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Sylvester Wilmott
. Featured on July 7th, 2023.
Tiled for Google Chrome
is not rated yet. This is Tiled for Google Chrome's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
