Get rid of the messy and outdated excel sheets. Tilebee lets you effectively keep track and optimize your company expenses to third party tools and services in a fast and easy way.
The idea for Tilebee was born by observing our colleagues in the operations / financial admin department struggling to keep track of what a company is paying for, using outdated excel sheets. When you are working in a company of 100+ people, it’s really hard to keep track of all the tools and services that the company is paying for. I still see my colleagues sending me Slack messages a couple of times per week asking "who is using this" or "why are we using this tool". So, we decided to build a solution to this problem and make their lives easier, when at the same time help companies minimize resources being wasted on unnecessary or under-utilised tools and services. We’ve just launched the MVP version of Tilebee, offering some basic functionality that enables users to keep track of various expenses. The next step is to add some advanced automations, so that the user input is minimal. Our mission is to fully automate and streamline the company expenses tracking process and help companies identify opportunities for cost optimization. We are really excited to listen to your feedback, so feel free to share your opinion and suggestions.
