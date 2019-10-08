Home
Home
→
Tile Sticker
Tile Sticker
The small Bluetooth tracker that sticks to anything
Tile Sticker is the small Bluetooth tracker that sticks to almost anything.
The new Sticker is the easiest tracking solution of all. Small and waterproof with an adhesive back, built-in 3-year battery and 150 ft range.
Featured
8 minutes ago
With a possible Apple tag waiting in the wings, Tile unveils Sticker, an adhesive device for tracking objects
We are still waiting to see if Apple officially unveils a new spin on the business of tracking tags - the small devices that you put on 'dumb' objects like keys, wallets and other objects you have a habit of losing or leaving places to be able to pinpoint their location - bu...
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
This is pretty cool, love the small form factor and that it lasts for 3 years 🔋💯 Would you buy this?
