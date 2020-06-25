  1. Home
  2.  → TikTok For Business

TikTok For Business

TikTok's official ad platform for brands and marketers

TikTok's new platform for brands to manage their ads and marketing campaigns.
'TikTok For Business solutions are designed to give brands and marketers the tools to be creative storytellers and meaningfully engage with the TikTok community.'
Introducing TikTok For BusinessInspiring creativity and bringing joy is core to the TikTok experience. Creativity is how our users express themselves, create trends, and come together as a community. TikTok celebrates storytellers, and we've witnessed the positive impact that creativity and storytelling brings to the TikTok community and the experience of our platform.
TikTok launches TikTok For Business for marketers, takes on Snapchat with new AR adsTikTok is announcing to advertisers that it's open for business. The company is today officially introducing a new brand and platform called "TikTok For Business" that will serve as the home for all its current and future marketing solutions for brands. At launch, the site will in...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Hunter
Pro
Will be interesting to see which brands take the best advantage here.
UpvoteShare