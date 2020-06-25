Deals
TikTok For Business
TikTok For Business
TikTok's official ad platform for brands and marketers
Social Media Tools
Marketing
TikTok's new platform for brands to manage their ads and marketing campaigns.
'TikTok For Business solutions are designed to give brands and marketers the tools to be creative storytellers and meaningfully engage with the TikTok community.'
Featured
an hour ago
Introducing TikTok For Business
Inspiring creativity and bringing joy is core to the TikTok experience. Creativity is how our users express themselves, create trends, and come together as a community. TikTok celebrates storytellers, and we've witnessed the positive impact that creativity and storytelling brings to the TikTok community and the experience of our platform.
TikTok launches TikTok For Business for marketers, takes on Snapchat with new AR ads
TikTok is announcing to advertisers that it's open for business. The company is today officially introducing a new brand and platform called "TikTok For Business" that will serve as the home for all its current and future marketing solutions for brands. At launch, the site will in...
No reviews yet
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Will be interesting to see which brands take the best advantage here.
an hour ago
Alexandr Shapalov
wow!
35 minutes ago
