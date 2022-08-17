Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from TikTok
See TikTok’s 5 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
TikTok Elections Center
TikTok Elections Center
TikToks newest feature to combat misinformation
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
TikTok announced its midterms Elections Center will go live in the app in the U.S. starting today, August 17, 2022, where it will be available to users in more than 40 languages, including English and Spanish.
Launched in
Politics
,
Tech
,
Political news
by
TikTok
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
TikTok
Make Your Day
14
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
TikTok Elections Center by
TikTok
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Politics
,
Tech
,
Political news
. Featured on August 17th, 2022.
TikTok
is rated
2.4/5 ★
by 15 users. It first launched on November 18th, 2019.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#107
Report