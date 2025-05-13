Subscribe
Bringing your photos to life on TikTok Stories
TikTok's new AI Alive feature transforms static photos into dynamic videos in Stories using text prompts. Offers movement & creative effects for richer storytelling.
Free
Launch tags:
Social MediaArtificial IntelligencePhoto & Video

About this launch
TikTok AI Alive by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
Zac Zuo in Social Media, Artificial Intelligence, Photo & Video. Featured on May 14th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is TikTok AI Alive's first launch.