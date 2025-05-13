Launches
TikTok AI Alive
Bringing your photos to life on TikTok Stories
TikTok's new AI Alive feature transforms static photos into dynamic videos in Stories using text prompts. Offers movement & creative effects for richer storytelling.
Free
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
Photo & Video
About this launch
67
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
TikTok AI Alive by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Social Media
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo & Video
. Featured on May 14th, 2025.
TikTok AI Alive
is not rated yet. This is TikTok AI Alive's first launch.