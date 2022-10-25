Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → TikrBuddy

TikrBuddy

The fastest way to value any stock

Free Options
Built for Retail Investors, TikrBuddy makes valuing a stock quick and easy. With high quality analyst estimate data and 4 proprietary stock valuation calculators, you can quickly analyse what a stocks "fair value" is before buying it.
Launched in Fintech, Investing, Personal Finance by
TikrBuddy
About this launch
TikrBuddyThe Fastest Way To Value ANY Stock
TikrBuddy by
TikrBuddy
was hunted by
Mohammed Fahim
in Fintech, Investing, Personal Finance. Made by
Mohammed Fahim
. Featured on October 26th, 2022.
TikrBuddy
is not rated yet. This is TikrBuddy's first launch.
