Home
Product
TikrBuddy
TikrBuddy
The fastest way to value any stock
Built for Retail Investors, TikrBuddy makes valuing a stock quick and easy. With high quality analyst estimate data and 4 proprietary stock valuation calculators, you can quickly analyse what a stocks "fair value" is before buying it.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Personal Finance
by
TikrBuddy
About this launch
The Fastest Way To Value ANY Stock
TikrBuddy by
TikrBuddy
was hunted by
Mohammed Fahim
in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Mohammed Fahim
. Featured on October 26th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is TikrBuddy's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#99
