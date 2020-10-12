Tiiny Host 2.0

discussion
Elston Baretto
Maker
Developer
Hey everyone, excited to be back on PH! 👋 I built tiiny.host nearly a year ago with one goal: simplify web hosting for everyone. Since then over 7,000 sites have been uploaded and I have been truly flattered with the growth. With tiiny.host you don't need any knowledge of Web Hosting or even Git to publish your site. Just upload a zip file of your site and launch it in seconds! So what's new with 2.0? We've listened to your feedback and added a few core new features. 🌟 Simple custom subdomain hosting We found that agencies loved tiiny for prototyping and demoing web projects to clients. However, they preferred to share their own urls to clients for branding purposes. You now can with tiiny 2.0 :) Easily host your other web projects on your own branded subdomain. You can keep your current main domain (e.g. www.myagency.com) and by just adding a single CNAME record launch projects on your subdomains in seconds. 🌟 Password protection Your project not ready for the world wide web? Working on a top secret web project for a client? No problem, just toggle on password protection whilst uploading your site to require visitors to enter a password to view your project. (Supported on .tiiny.site domains, coming soon to custom domains) 🌟 SSL & CDN All sites hosted with custom domains now come with free SSL and are automatically uploaded to a Content Delivery Network (CDN) for speed, performance & security. We run on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for reliability & performance. ❓ How is tiiny different to github pages, netlify, surge.sh etc? — The simplest interface for web hosting in the world — No knowledge of git or cmd line required - drag & drop web hosting (great for beginners) — Control for how long sites stay live. Great for prototyping and temporarily hosting projects to share. — Custom subdomains (not the case with github pages) 🔜 Coming soon — Command line tool: Publish your website from your terminal — Git integration: Automatically deploy your project on commits — Forms: Receive form entries as emails, no need for a server 🤑 P.s. We're currently running a limited lifetime deal for $59 whilst stock lasts...
