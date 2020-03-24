Discussion
Hey guys, excited to finally launch on PH! I built tiiny.host to simplify web hosting for everyone. I thought it was too difficult / there were too many steps to publish your site today on the web. With tiiny.host you don't need any knowledge of Web Hosting or even Git to get your site live. Just upload a zip file of your site and launch in seconds! Here's a common question I always get: How is this different to github pages, netlify, surge.sh etc? + No knowledge of git or cmd line required (great for beginners) + Sites you upload disappear within 7 days. Great for prototyping and temporarily hosting stuff to share. + Unlimited subdomains (not the case with github pages) + No registration required (you can remain anonymous) All feedback appreciated, thanks!
P.s. For today only, here's a promocode for 50% off our Pro plans: "ph50off"
I'm always looking for things like this, especially for quick demos and tests. Great job!