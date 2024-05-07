Launches
Tiempo
Tiempo
AI for attention and productivity
Tiempo helps you stay focused on your goals while browsing the web. Set a goal at the start of your session and Tiempo will assess the relevance of each page you visit. Non-relevant pages trigger a reminder to keep you on track.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Tiempo
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Webflow
12,971 upvotes
For enabling us to build a pretty decent website in one day
Figma
16,106 upvotes
For allowing us to collaborate so quickly with our designer: Dan Rowland.
ChatGPT by OpenAI
7,277 upvotes
For powering the LLMs we use to evaluate how relevant a page is to the user's goals.
About this launch
Tiempo
AI for attention and productivity
0
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
Tiempo by
Tiempo
was hunted by
Vladimir Korshin
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Vladimir Korshin
and
Victor Laguna
. Featured on May 7th, 2024.
Tiempo
is not rated yet. This is Tiempo's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
10
Day rank
#12
Week rank
-
