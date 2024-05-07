Launches
AI for attention and productivity

Tiempo helps you stay focused on your goals while browsing the web. Set a goal at the start of your session and Tiempo will assess the relevance of each page you visit. Non-relevant pages trigger a reminder to keep you on track.
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Webflow
Webflow
12,971 upvotes
For enabling us to build a pretty decent website in one day
Figma
Figma
16,106 upvotes
For allowing us to collaborate so quickly with our designer: Dan Rowland.
ChatGPT by OpenAI
ChatGPT by OpenAI
7,277 upvotes
For powering the LLMs we use to evaluate how relevant a page is to the user's goals.
About this launch
was hunted by
Vladimir Korshin
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Vladimir Korshin
and
Victor Laguna
. Featured on May 7th, 2024.
