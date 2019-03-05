TidyShift was built from the ground up with employee scheduling and shift management in mind. This means the system is optimised to save you time and make the task of employee scheduling and efficient a process as possible.
Jamie McGregorMaker@jamie_mcgregor · Side projects are life :)
This is my first launch of a product... ever! I'm very nervous about putting this out to the public and that my baby will be torn to shreds. It was inspired by the fact that my girlfriend works in retail and I was surprised to see that people keep track of their shifts for the week by taking a photo of a printed out schedule. I thought that surely can't be the best way to do thing. I know it's not perfect and I'm still ironing out a few creases, but I think I've reached a point where I have to put it out there. Despite my skepticism, I'd really like to get other people's thoughts, comments or feedback!
